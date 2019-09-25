Trump mentioned CrowdStrike to Ukrainian president, and CrowdStrike doesn’t seem to know why

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. gets drawn into the controversial phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday after the White House releases a memo that mentions the cybersecurity company by name.
