Trump newly criticizes Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 lockdown on day militia’s plot to kidnap her was foiled

President Trump tweeted Thursday night about the “terrible job” that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is doing leading Michigan, the same day that a plot by a militia group to kidnap the Democratic leader and attack the state capitol building was stopped and the alleged perpetrators arrested.
