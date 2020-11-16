The Trump administration beginning Tuesday wants oil and gas firms to select where they might want to drill for the first time in the U.S.’s largest pristine tract of wilderness, Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, before President-elect Joe Biden assumes the White House in January.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Georgia secretary of state says Lindsey Graham and other Republicans have pressured him to toss legal ballots: report - November 16, 2020
- : Trump officials push on with oil drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before Biden takes office - November 16, 2020
- The Margin: Folks share their new Thanksgiving traditions on Twitter: Muting relatives on Zoom and being thankful for toilet paper - November 16, 2020