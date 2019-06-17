Trump on Fed’s Powell: ‘I disagree with him entirely’

President Donald Trump again ripped Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, promised to unveil a health-care plan and bemoaned how he’s treated by the media during an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday night.
