Trump Organization finance chief Weisselberg could face charges as soon as this summer: report

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, the family business of Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, could face charges stemming from a criminal tax investigation before the summer is out, the New York Times is reporting late Tuesday. The Manhattan district attorney’s office, the paper reports, looks to have entered the closing stages of the investigation, with a grand jury reportedly having heard evidence concerning Weisselberg in recent weeks. Prospective charges against the CFO, should they be pursued, would likely relate to the reporting of valuable noncash payments to Weisselberg, and possibly family members, for income-tax purposes, according to reports. It has also been widely reported that New York prosecutors have sought Weisselberg’s cooperation in its wider investigation of the business itself and the former president in exchange for more lenient treatment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

