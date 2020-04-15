Trump plans Thursday announcement on reopening guidelines

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is planning a Thursday announcement on guidelines for reopening parts of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said data suggests the U.S. has passed its peak of new cases and such “encouraging developments” allow for finalizing guidelines for states on reopening. “We’re going to be talking about that tomorrow,” Trump said at the White House. States around the country have already begun to study how to reopen shuttered businesses, schools and other institutions.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story