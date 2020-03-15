Trump praises Fed’s ‘tremendous’ decision to cut interest rates, buy securities

President Donald Trump on Sunday night said he was “very happy” with the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero and buy billions of dollars in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities. The Fed announced the steps to help fix problems on Wall Street that have emerged in the aftermath of COVID-19. The move came ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting scheduled for next week. As recently as Saturday, Trump had expressed displeasure with the central bank, saying he had the right to demote or fire Chairman Jerome Powell. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

