President Donald Trump fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at subverting the presidential election results in that state as Trump’s fixation with his defeat overshadowed his party’s campaign to save its majority in the Senate.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Trump presses Georgia governor to help subvert election - December 5, 2020
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you master new ways to manage your dollars - December 5, 2020
- : 4 questions to ask yourself about living to 100 — because there’s a chance you will - December 5, 2020