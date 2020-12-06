President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing the presidential election at a rally Saturday in Georgia, more so than trying to help two Republican Senate candidates whose fate will decide the balance of power in Washington once President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Trump presses own grievances at rally for Georgia senators - December 5, 2020
- Outside the Box: Retirement can be traumatic — even when it’s happy - December 5, 2020
- : Trump presses Georgia governor to help subvert election - December 5, 2020