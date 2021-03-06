Trump reportedly sends cease-and-desist letters to Republican campaign committees

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump sent cease-and-desist letters Friday to three Republican organizations, asking them to stop using the former president’s name and likeness in fundraising appeals and merchandise, a Trump adviser told NBC Saturday. Politico had first reported the action. The letters were reportedly sent to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senate Committee, which raise money and shape messaging, including as part of the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections. Ten House Republicans voted with Democrats to impeach Trump, and seven Senate Republicans voted to convict him on charges of inciting the deadly mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 intent on disrupting the electoral vote count formalizing Joe Biden’s win.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

