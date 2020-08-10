Trump resumes news conference after shooting briefly halts it

President Donald Trump on Monday evening said there was a shooting outside the White House, with law enforcement shooting a suspect, but the situation was under control now. His remarks came as his evening news conference resumed after being briefly halted.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
