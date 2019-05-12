Trump said to weigh Judy Shelton — author of op-ed ‘The case for monetary regime change’ — as Fed board pick

Trump administration considers Judy Shelton, U.S. director for The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to fill one of two vacancies on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, according to a Bloomberg News.
