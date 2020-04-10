Trump says airline bailout proposal could be unveiled this weekend

President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration’s proposed bailout program for the airline industry may be unveiled this weekend. “I think it’s going to be a very acceptable package. It’s a very big package,” Trump said at a White House press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, adding the plan will be “good for the airlines.” Airlines have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as most passenger flights have been grounded. The $2.3 trillion stimulus package approved last month includes about $32 billion in grants for airlines, airports and cargo operators. Reuters reported Thursday that about 275 companies have already applied for aid.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

