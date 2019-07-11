Trump says China is letting U.S. down by not buying farm products

President Donald Trump via Twitter Thursday morning said China is “letting us down” by not buying U.S. farm products “that they said they would.” Trump’s tweet comes after reporting that the administration is increasingly concerned over the prospects for a trade deal with Beijing, amid a reshuffling of the Chinese negotiating team. Trump said at last month’s G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, that Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to order large new purchases of U.S. agricultural goods “almost immediately.” Trump added in his tweet, “Hopefully they will start soon!” U.S. stocks pared gains after the president’s tweet. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

