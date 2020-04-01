Trump says China’s coronavirus numbers seem ‘light’ after report outbreak’s extent was concealed

President Donald Trump said Wednesday China’s numbers on the coronavirus outbreak were “a little bit on the light side,” after a report said Beijing concealed its extent. A Bloomberg report said the U.S. intelligence community had concluded China under-reported both total cases and deaths it suffered from the disease. Trump at a White House briefing said he has a good relationship with China but said about the virus reporting, “As to whether their numbers are accurate, I’m not an accountant from China.”

