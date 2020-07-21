Trump says coronavirus pandemic will ‘probably, unfortunately’ get worse before it gets better

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic would probably worsen before improving, but said getting a vaccine is a “top priority” and “we’re going to get it taken care of.”
