Trump says he hasn’t decided on tariffs on $325 billion in Chinese goods

President Donald Trump on Monday said he hadn’t yet decided about going forward with fresh 25% tariffs on $325 billion in Chinese goods. Speaking to reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Hungary’s prime minister, Trump said “I love the position we’re in” with China. Trump said he’d meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a G-20 summit next month in Japan and said that meeting could be “fruitful.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently down more than 532 points as U.S.-China trade tensions lingered Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

