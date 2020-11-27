: Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College affirms Biden win, which he says would be a ‘mistake’

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory — even as he insisted such a decision would be a “mistake.”
