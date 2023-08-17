Former President Donald Trump said he would not reappoint Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve, should he again win the White House. “I’m not a fan of Jay Powell,” Trump said in a taped Fox Business interview that aired Thursday. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, frequently criticized Powell over monetary policy when he was president. “I felt that he was not good,” Trump told host Larry Kudlow. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s currently polling in second place for the GOP nomination, has also criticized the Fed chairman and said he wouldn’t reappoint him. Powell’s term as chair ends in May 2026. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

