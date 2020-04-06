Trump says he’s settled his dispute with 3M and U.S. will purchase millions of high-quality masks

President Donald Trump on Monday said the government will purchase millions of masks from 3M for health-care workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic, effectively ending a running war he conducted with the company at his press conferences. Trump said the U.S. has agreed to buy 166.5 million masks over the next three months from the company. “So the 3M saga ends very happily,” Trump said at the daily White House coronavirus briefing. Trump had displayed simmering anger with 3M after he asked the company to cease exports of its masks and the company said such a request was counterproductive.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story