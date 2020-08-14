Trump says McKesson Corp. to distribute coronavirus vaccine under Operation Warp Speed

President Donald Trump said Friday that McKesson Corp. would partner with the U.S. government to distribute a coronavirus vaccine when one is approved. Speaking at a White House news conference, Trump said the joint effort was being taken under the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed, which aims to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses to the American public. Shares of McKesson were up nearly 3% in recent trading action. Just prior to Trump’s mention of the company, the stock was up about 1.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

