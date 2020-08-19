Trump says U.S. will demand restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will demand on Thursday that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed on Iran. It’s possible, as the Associated Press reports, that the U.S. call will be ignored by other U.N. members. Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would present the demand in New York, accusing Iran of not complying with the 2015 nuclear deal. The Trump administration wants to reimpose all international sanctions that had been eased under that deal, the AP writes. Trump spoke at a White House news conference.
