Trump set to make announcement on European trade

President Donald Trump on Friday will make an announcement on European Union trade at 1:45 p.m. Eastern, according to the White House’s daily guidance. Trump has threatened tariffs on European Union cars as well as food and alcohol, and planemakers Airbus and Boeing have also been the source of trade tensions between the two sides. On Thursday, Trump announced a new 10% tariff on $300 billion of U.S. goods that’s due to come into effect in September.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story