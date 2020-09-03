Trump suggests North Carolina residents vote twice. Which is illegal

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested North Carolina residents should try to vote twice in the November election, seemingly encouraging them to attempt to commit voter fraud in an effort to test the state’s mail-in voting system.
