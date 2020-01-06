Trump threatens harsh sanctions against Iraq if U.S. troops expelled: report

President Donald Trump reportedly threatened Iraq with harsh sanctions Sunday after Iraqi lawmakers voted for a measure expelling U.S. troops from the country. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said: “If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame,” according to CNBC. Trump also said Iraq would have to pay back the U.S. for billions of dollars spent on an air base. “We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it,” he said, according to CNBC.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story