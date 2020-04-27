Trump to discuss testing, reopening at 5 p.m. news conference, White House says

President Donald Trump will discuss coronavirus testing and “other announcements about safely opening up America again” at a news conference at 5 p.m. Eastern, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. The news conference was announced after the regular coronavirus task force briefing was canceled for the third day in a row. Trump over the weekend questioned the use of the coronavirus briefings, saying in a tweet that the media “asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately.”

