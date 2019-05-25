Trump to hold off on ‘pushing for a [trade] deal’ with Japan: Fox News correspondent

President Donald Trump is tamping down expectations that a significant bilateral trade deal with Tokyo could be struck while he’s on his current trip to Japan, according to John Roberts of Fox News. Roberts said on Twitter that Trump had called him from Japan to say that, while weekend talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would address trade, he would delay “really pushing for a deal” till after elections this summer in Japan. See: Golf, steak and a ‘Trump Cup’ sumo event on menu as Japan tailors presidential visit to Trump’s tastesMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story