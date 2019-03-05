Trump to revoke preferential trade status for India, Turkey

President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S. will revoke preferential trade status for India and Turkey. In letters to Congress, Trump said he is giving notice of his “intent to terminate” designation of the two as beneficiary developing countries. Action can be taken after 60 days, but can also be canceled if new trade deals are reached by then. “I have determined that India has not assured the United States that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to the markets of India,” Trump said in one letter. Trump has in the past complained about India’s tariffs on U.S. goods. In the other letter, Trump said “Turkey’s economy has grown and diversified” and it has essentially outgrown the trade status. “The United States remains committed to fair and reciprocal trade with Turkey,” Trump said. India benefited the most from preferential status, with $5.7 billion in duty-free imports to the U.S. in 2017, according to government data. Turkey was the fifth-largest beneficiary, with about $1.7 billion in duty-free imports.

