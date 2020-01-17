President Donald Trump on Friday accused Democrats of trying to weaken Bernie Sanders’ chances of winning the party’s presidential nomination as he and other senators prepare to act as jurors in Trump’s impeachment trial.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Trump Today: Trump accuses Democrats of shutting Sanders campaign out through impeachment trial - January 17, 2020
- Outside the Box: 10 tips for retirees who want to start their own business - January 17, 2020
- Disney to drop ‘Fox’ name from 20th Century Fox film studio and other assets acquired last year - January 17, 2020