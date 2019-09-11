Trump Today: Trump attacks ‘boneheads’ at Fed and warns terrorists on 9/11 anniversary

President Donald Trump expressed support for negative interest rates on Wednesday, and observed the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in ceremonies at the White House and the Pentagon.
