Trump Today: Trump backs Acosta as Democrats call for labor chief to quit over Epstein case

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Alexander Acosta as Democrats called for the labor secretary to quit over his handling of a sex-crimes case involving billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and oversaw signing ceremonies between Qatar and several U.S. companies.
