Trump Today: Trump calls Pelosi ‘incapable’ of setting up USMCA vote

President Donald Trump on Monday put new pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to move the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal through the House, saying it’d be her fault if the U.S.’s partner nations pull out.
