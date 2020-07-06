President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Nascar for banning the Confederate flag at its races and attacked driver Bubba Wallace, about two weeks after an investigation found that a rope resembling a noose hanging in his garage had been there since October.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Trump Today: Trump rips Nascar for banning Confederate flag and calls for apology from Bubba Wallace - July 6, 2020
- Economic Report: Service side of economy roars back in June, ISM shows, but momentum might be hard to sustain - July 6, 2020
- Outside the Box: Stuck in an endless group call? Here are 5 ways to interrupt gracefully - July 6, 2020