Trump Today: Trump steps up attacks on Democratic congresswomen as he signs manufacturing order

President Donald Trump on Monday stepped up attacks on four Democratic congresswomen, as he signed an order on U.S. manufacturing and took a victory lap over the Chinese economy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Rate cut with stock market at all-time highs? It’s been done before — but here’s what’s different - July 15, 2019
- Key Words: Disney heiress ‘livid’ after going to one of her family’s theme parks undercover - July 15, 2019
- Cannabis Watch: Failed marijuana experiment slams Organigram earnings - July 15, 2019