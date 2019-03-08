Trump Today: Trump Today: President applauds wage growth and says he won’t sign China trade deal if it’s not ‘great’

President Donald Trump focused on wage gains as the U.S. added far fewer than expected jobs in February, and said he wouldn’t sign a trade deal with China if it’s not great for the U.S.
