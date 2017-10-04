Trump Today: Trump Today: President blasts NBC after ‘moron’ story, says Puerto Rico debt should be wiped out

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasts NBC over a report alleging the secretary of state called him a “moron,” while suggesting that Puerto Rico’s massive debt out to be wiped out.
