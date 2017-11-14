Trump Today: Trump Today: President brags about approval rating and returns to U.S. from Asia

President Donald Trump returned to the U.S. from his Asia trip on Tuesday, told reporters he asked China’s president to help resolve the shoplifting case of three UCLA basketball players, and boasted about a poll on his approval rating.
