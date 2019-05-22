Trump Today: Trump Today: President breaks off infrastructure discussion after Pelosi’s ‘coverup’ remark

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he ended infrastructure spending talks with senior Democrats after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he’s engaging in a coverup.
