Trump Today: Trump Today: President defends embattled staffer, says budget deal proves need for more Republicans

President Donald Trump on Friday defended a staffer who resigned in the wake of spousal abuse allegations as he signed into law a bill raising spending by over $300 billion over two years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow, Nasdaq bounce back into positive territory but market breadth remains negative - February 9, 2018
- S&P 500 falls below closely watched long-term average but rebounds along with Dow - February 9, 2018
- Stock market patterns suggest bullishness will triumph over bearishness - February 9, 2018