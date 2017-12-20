President Donald Trump ran a victory lap after tax cuts passed and he scored his biggest political win yet, he lauded AT&T for giving out tax bonuses to workers and he warned the United Nations.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield briefly tops above 2.50% after Congress passes tax overhaul - December 20, 2017
- The Moneyist: My sister rubs my nose in her wealth on Facebook. How can I spend the holidays with her? - December 20, 2017
- Trump Today: Trump Today: President gets huge tax win, warns U.N. on voting against the U.S. - December 20, 2017