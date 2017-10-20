President Donald Trump on Friday applauded passage of a budget in the Senate that paves the way for a tax cut, met with the head of the United Nations and angered British lawmakers with a tweet about crime.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: GM earnings: Will driverless-car, ride-sharing investments pay off? - October 20, 2017
- Trump Today: Trump Today: President hails budget passage and says U.N. chief has ‘talent’ - October 20, 2017
- Stocks close at records on tax cut hopes - October 20, 2017