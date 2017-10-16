President Donald Trump on Monday said he’d be “looking into” his nominee for drug czar after a report that he helped to steer legislation that could benefit drug companies, backtracked after saying former presidents didn’t call the families of fallen U.S. soldiers, and said he has an “outstanding” relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- How online dating affects divorce rates - October 16, 2017
- Trump Today: Trump Today: President says he’ll be ‘looking into’ drug-czar nominee after report - October 16, 2017
- Futures Movers: Oil ends at a nearly 3-week high as Middle East tensions threaten supplies - October 16, 2017