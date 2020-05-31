Trump Today: White House says no Trump public appearances Sunday, ending speculation he’d give television address

The White House announced a so-called phot lid for Sunday, ending speculation President Donald Trump may speak to the national about the unrest over the weekend sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Confederate monuments become targets amid weekend protests - May 31, 2020
- Is this a good time to buy a house? The answer, unsurprisingly: It depends - May 31, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: Letter from New York, the quiet epicenter of coronavirus: ‘The streets are virtually empty, but the birds go on singing’ - May 31, 2020