Trump urges Americans to ‘remain vigilant’ about virus over Labor Day weekend

President Donald Trump on Friday urged Americans to “remain vigilant” about the spread of the coronavirus over Labor Day weekend and beyond, saying people should wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing. Speaking at a White House briefing, Trump said there could be a coronavirus vaccine as soon as October, citing work by Pfizer and other companies. There is doubt about such a timeline, however, with one expert telling CNN that possible end-of-October delivery is “simply wrong.” The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 world-wide rose above 26.4 million on Friday with the U.S. accounting for about a quarter of that total. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

