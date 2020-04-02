Trump uses Defense Production Act to speed supplies to companies making ventilators

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he’d issued an order under the Defense Production Act to “facilitate the supply of materials” to six companies making ventilators. Trump said his order to the secretaries of health and human services and homeland security will help manufacturers like General Electric and Medtronic “secure the supplies they need to build ventilators needed to defeat” the coronavirus. “Today’s order will save lives by removing obstacles in the supply chain that threaten the rapid production of ventilators,” the president said.

