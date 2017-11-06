President Donald Trump voiced his approval Monday for the weekend political purge in Saudi Arabia that, while ostensibly part of an anticorruption crackdown, is widely seen by analysts as a move by the kingdom’s crown prince to consolidate power.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Trump voices support for Saudi shakeup, as Iran accuses U.S. of meddling - November 6, 2017
- Lyft COO to step down by year’s end: report - November 6, 2017
- Harvey Weinstein had actresses, journalists spied on: report - November 6, 2017