Trump wanted Barr to publicly exonerate him on Ukraine: report

President Donald Trump wanted U.S. Attorney General William Barr to hold a news conference to publicly exonerate him regarding possible Ukraine quid pro quo, but Barr declined to do so, the Washington Post reported late Wednesday. Trump reportedly pushed for the news conference in late September, after the rough transcript of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was released. Trump reportedly wanted Barr to say that Trump had broken no laws during the phone call. The Justice Department did issue a statement at the time saying no campaign finance laws had been broken and “no further action was warranted.” Despite Barr’s refusal to hold a news conference, he and Trump have maintained good relations, the Post said, though the Justice Department had made moves to distance itself from the White House as the impeachment inquiry has progressed. In recent weeks, Trump has complained that Barr should have held the news conference, the Post reported, citing White House advisers.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

