President Donald Trump was told last year by U.S. intelligence officials that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had been targeted by a Russian intelligence influence operation, the Washington Post reported Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Trump was warned Giuliani was target of Russian disinformation operation: reports - October 15, 2020
- : Twitter changes its hacking policy after uproar over blocking New York Post article - October 15, 2020
- Election: Biden bashes Trump’s approach to coronavirus crisis at town hall: ‘The words of a president matter’ - October 15, 2020