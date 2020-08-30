: Trump’s EPA dumps methane-emissions rule for oil and gas fields

President Donald Trump’s administration is undoing Obama-era rules designed to limit potent greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalizing the changes in mid-August in the heart of the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir and in the premier presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania.
