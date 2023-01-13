Former President Donald Trump’s family business was ordered to pay about $1.6 million in criminal fines following its tax-fraud conviction in December. New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan imposed the penalty at a hearing Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal. A jury in December found two Trump Organization entities guilty of 17 criminal counts, including tax fraud and conspiracy. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

